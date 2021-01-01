Intel Core i3 10110U vs AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i3 10110U with 2-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10110U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
- Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
- Has 4 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 15% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1098 vs 958 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
392
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
753
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2321
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
4037
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
955
Ryzen 5 5500U +15%
1098
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1961
Ryzen 5 5500U +157%
5047
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 21, 2019
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i3-10110U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|2
|6
|Threads
|4
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.66 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 10110U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
