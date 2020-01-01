Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 10110U or Ryzen 7 4700U: what's better?

Intel Core i3 10110U vs AMD Ryzen 7 4700U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i3 10110U with 2-cores against the 2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4700U with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4700U and 10110U
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
  • Has 6 physical cores more
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Around 26.61 GB/s (64%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10110U
765
Ryzen 7 4700U +251%
2684
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 10110U
2367
Ryzen 7 4700U +10%
2606
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10110U
4076
Ryzen 7 4700U +247%
14135
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10110U
1773
Ryzen 7 4700U +139%
4246

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 10110U and AMD Ryzen 7 4700U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released August 21, 2019 January 6, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake Zen 2
Model number i3-10110U -
Socket BGA-1528 FP6
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620 Radeon Vega 7

Performance

Cores 2 8
Threads 4 8
Base Frequency 2.1 GHz 2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz 4.1 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 21x 20x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.66 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 10110U official page AMD Ryzen 7 4700U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

