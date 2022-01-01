Intel Core i3 10110U vs Celeron N4000 VS Intel Core i3 10110U Intel Celeron N4000 We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i3 10110U against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N4000. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between N4000 and 10110U Advantages of Intel Core i3 10110U Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM

2.3x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 973 vs 421 points

Newer - released 1-year and 8-months later

Newer PCI Express version – 3.0

Around 5.9 GB/s (16%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth Advantages of Intel Celeron N4000 Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Core i3 10110U – 6 vs 15 Watt

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 10110U and Celeron N4000

General Vendor Intel Intel Released August 21, 2019 December 11, 2017 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Comet Lake Gemini Lake Model number i3-10110U N4000 Socket BGA-1528 BGA-1090 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 620 UHD Graphics 600

Performance Cores 2 2 Threads 4 2 Base Frequency 2.1 GHz 1.1 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz - Multiplier 21x - Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s - L1 Cache 64K (per core) 48K (per core) L2 Cache 256K (per core) 4MB (per core) L3 Cache 4MB (shared) - Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm TDP 15 W 6 W Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 620 Intel UHD Graphics 600 GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 200 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1000 MHz 650 MHz Shading Units 192 96 TMUs 24 12 ROPs 3 2 Execution Units 24 12 TGP 15 W 5 W Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz 3840x2160 - 30 Hz iGPU FLOPS Core i3 10110U 0.38 TFLOPS Celeron N4000 0.14 TFLOPS

Memory support Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400 Memory Size 64 GB 8 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.66 GB/s 35.76 GB/s ECC Support No No

Misc Official site Intel Core i3 10110U official page Intel Celeron N4000 official page PCI Express Version 3.0 2.0 PCI Express Lanes 16 6 Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.2