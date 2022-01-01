Intel Core i3 10110U vs Celeron N4000
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i3 10110U against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N4000. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10110U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 2.3x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 973 vs 421 points
- Newer - released 1-year and 8-months later
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
- Around 5.9 GB/s (16%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4000
- Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Core i3 10110U – 6 vs 15 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i3 10110U +139%
1041
435
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10110U +230%
2386
724
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 10110U +117%
2253
1037
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10110U +182%
4003
1422
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 10110U +131%
974
422
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10110U +150%
1955
783
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 21, 2019
|December 11, 2017
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Gemini Lake
|Model number
|i3-10110U
|N4000
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1090
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 620
|UHD Graphics 600
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|2
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|-
|Multiplier
|21x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|4MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|6 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|200 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1000 MHz
|650 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|96
|TMUs
|24
|12
|ROPs
|3
|2
|Execution Units
|24
|12
|TGP
|15 W
|5 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|3840x2160 - 30 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.66 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 10110U official page
|Intel Celeron N4000 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|6
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.2
