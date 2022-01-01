Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 10110U or Celeron N4000: what's better?

Intel Core i3 10110U vs Celeron N4000

Intel Core i3 10110U
VS
Intel Celeron N4000
Intel Core i3 10110U
Intel Celeron N4000

We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i3 10110U against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N4000. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between N4000 and 10110U
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10110U
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • 2.3x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 973 vs 421 points
  • Newer - released 1-year and 8-months later
  • Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
  • Around 5.9 GB/s (16%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4000
  • Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Core i3 10110U – 6 vs 15 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i3 10110U +139%
1041
Celeron N4000
435
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10110U +230%
2386
Celeron N4000
724
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 10110U +117%
2253
Celeron N4000
1037
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10110U +182%
4003
Celeron N4000
1422
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10110U +150%
1955
Celeron N4000
783
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 10110U and Celeron N4000

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released August 21, 2019 December 11, 2017
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Comet Lake Gemini Lake
Model number i3-10110U N4000
Socket BGA-1528 BGA-1090
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 620 UHD Graphics 600

Performance

Cores 2 2
Threads 4 2
Base Frequency 2.1 GHz 1.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz -
Multiplier 21x -
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 48K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 4MB (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 6 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 620 Intel UHD Graphics 600
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 200 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1000 MHz 650 MHz
Shading Units 192 96
TMUs 24 12
ROPs 3 2
Execution Units 24 12
TGP 15 W 5 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz 3840x2160 - 30 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i3 10110U
0.38 TFLOPS
Celeron N4000
0.14 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
Memory Size 64 GB 8 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.66 GB/s 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 10110U official page Intel Celeron N4000 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 2.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 6
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Celeron N4000 or Core i3 10110U?
