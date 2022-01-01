Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 10110U or Celeron N5095: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i3 10110U with 2-cores against the 2.0 GHz Celeron N5095 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between N5095 and 10110U
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10110U
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • 51% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 973 vs 644 points
Advantages of Intel Celeron N5095
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 10110U +50%
2259
Celeron N5095
1509
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 10110U and Celeron N5095

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released August 21, 2019 January 1, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Comet Lake Jasper Lake
Model number i3-10110U N5095
Socket BGA-1528 BGA-1338
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 620 UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)

Performance

Cores 2 4
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 2.1 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz -
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 21x 20x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) -
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 384K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 620 Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1000 MHz 750 MHz
Shading Units 192 256
TMUs 24 16
ROPs 3 8
Execution Units 24 16
TGP 15 W 6 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i3 10110U
0.38 TFLOPS
Celeron N5095
0.24 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-2933, LPDDR4x-2933
Memory Size 64 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.66 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 10110U official page Intel Celeron N5095 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 8
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

