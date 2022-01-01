Intel Core i3 10110U vs Celeron N5095
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i3 10110U with 2-cores against the 2.0 GHz Celeron N5095 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10110U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 51% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 973 vs 644 points
Advantages of Intel Celeron N5095
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i3 10110U +68%
1028
612
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10110U +8%
2359
2182
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 10110U +50%
2259
1509
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3979
Celeron N5095 +1%
4019
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 10110U +51%
971
641
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10110U +1%
1932
1920
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 21, 2019
|January 1, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Jasper Lake
|Model number
|i3-10110U
|N5095
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1338
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 620
|UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|20x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|384K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1000 MHz
|750 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|256
|TMUs
|24
|16
|ROPs
|3
|8
|Execution Units
|24
|16
|TGP
|15 W
|6 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2933, LPDDR4x-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.66 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 10110U official page
|Intel Celeron N5095 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|8
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
