Intel Core i3 10110U vs Intel Core i3 1000NG4
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i3 10110U against the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i3 1000NG4. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10110U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 28% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1000NG4
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Core i3 10110U – 9 vs 15 Watt
- Newer - released 7-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 16.64 GB/s (40%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i3 10110U +14%
392
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10110U +29%
753
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 10110U +14%
2321
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
4037
4459
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
955
1029
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1961
1982
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 21, 2019
|March 20, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Ice Lake Y
|Model number
|i3-10110U
|i3-1000NG4
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1377
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|11x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|9 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.66 GB/s
|58.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 10110U official page
|Intel Core i3 1000NG4 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1