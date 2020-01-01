Intel Core i3 10110U vs i3 1005G1
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i3 10110U against the 1.2 GHz i3 1005G1. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10110U
- 21% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1005G1
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
404
Core i3 1005G1 +1%
408
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
765
Core i3 1005G1 +24%
952
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 10110U +2%
2367
2315
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
4076
Core i3 1005G1 +31%
5348
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
884
Core i3 1005G1 +10%
972
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1773
Core i3 1005G1 +8%
1910
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 21, 2019
|August 1, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|281 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i3-10110U
|i3-1005G1
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|12x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.66 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 10110U official page
|Intel Core i3 1005G1 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
