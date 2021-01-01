Intel Core i3 10110U vs i3 10100F
We compared two CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i3 10110U (laptop) with 2-cores against the 3.6 GHz i3 10100F (desktop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10110U
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Core i3 10100F – 15 vs 65 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100F
- Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
404
Core i3 10100F +12%
451
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
758
Core i3 10100F +203%
2300
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2353
Core i3 10100F +11%
2623
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
4035
Core i3 10100F +117%
8773
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1009
Core i3 10100F +7%
1079
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1865
Core i3 10100F +98%
3695
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 21, 2019
|October 10, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|79 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i3-10110U
|i3-10100F
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|No
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.66 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 10110U official page
|Intel Core i3 10100F official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
