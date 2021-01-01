Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 10110U or Core i3 10100F: what's better?

Intel Core i3 10110U vs i3 10100F

Intel Core i3 10110U
VS
Intel Core i3 10100F
Intel Core i3 10110U
Intel Core i3 10100F

We compared two CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i3 10110U (laptop) with 2-cores against the 3.6 GHz i3 10100F (desktop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10100F and 10110U
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10110U
  • Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Core i3 10100F – 15 vs 65 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100F
  • Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10110U
4035
Core i3 10100F +117%
8773
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 10110U and i3 10100F

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released August 21, 2019 October 10, 2020
Launch price - 79 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Comet Lake
Model number i3-10110U i3-10100F
Socket BGA-1528 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620 No

Performance

Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
Base Frequency 2.1 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 21x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.66 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 10110U official page Intel Core i3 10100F official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 10100F or i3 10110U?
