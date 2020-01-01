Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 10110Y or Celeron 3867U: what's better?

We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 1 GHz Intel Core i3 10110Y against the 1.8 GHz Celeron 3867U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3867U and 10110Y
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10110Y
  • Consumes up to 53% less energy than the Celeron 3867U – 7 vs 15 Watt
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer - released 7 months later
Advantages of Intel Celeron 3867U
  • Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2133 RAM

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 10110Y +104%
2259
Celeron 3867U
1110
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10110Y +151%
3697
Celeron 3867U
1475
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 10110Y +130%
1007
Celeron 3867U
438
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10110Y +106%
1698
Celeron 3867U
825

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 10110Y and Celeron 3867U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released August 21, 2019 January 1, 2019
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Amber Lake Y Kaby Lake R
Model number i3-10110Y 3867U
Socket BGA-1377 BGA-1356
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Intel HD Graphics 610

Performance

Cores 2 2
Threads 4 2
Base Frequency 1 GHz 1.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4 GHz -
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 10x -
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 2MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 7 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR3-2133, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
Memory Size 16 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 33.33 GB/s 34.1 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 10110Y official page Intel Celeron 3867U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 10 12
Instruction Set SSE4.1 SSE4.1, SSE4.2

