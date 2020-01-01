Intel Core i3 10110Y vs Celeron 3867U
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 1 GHz Intel Core i3 10110Y against the 1.8 GHz Celeron 3867U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10110Y
- Consumes up to 53% less energy than the Celeron 3867U – 7 vs 15 Watt
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 7 months later
Advantages of Intel Celeron 3867U
- Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2133 RAM
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
н/д
159
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 10110Y +104%
2259
1110
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10110Y +151%
3697
1475
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 10110Y +130%
1007
438
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10110Y +106%
1698
825
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 21, 2019
|January 1, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Amber Lake Y
|Kaby Lake R
|Model number
|i3-10110Y
|3867U
|Socket
|BGA-1377
|BGA-1356
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics
|Intel HD Graphics 610
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|2
|Base Frequency
|1 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|10x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|2MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|7 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR3-2133, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|33.33 GB/s
|34.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 10110Y official page
|Intel Celeron 3867U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|10
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
