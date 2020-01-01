Intel Core i3 10110Y vs Celeron J4125
We compared two CPUs: the 1 GHz Intel Core i3 10110Y (laptop) with 2-cores against the 2 GHz Celeron J4125 (desktop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10110Y
- Supports up to 16 GB LPDDR3-2133 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
- Consumes up to 30% less energy than the Celeron J4125 – 7 vs 10 Watt
Advantages of Intel Celeron J4125
- Has 2 physical cores more
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 10110Y +81%
2259
1248
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10110Y +10%
3697
3349
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 10110Y +121%
1007
456
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10110Y +9%
1698
1556
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 21, 2019
|November 4, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Amber Lake Y
|Gemini Lake Refresh
|Model number
|i3-10110Y
|J4125
|Socket
|BGA-1377
|BGA-1090
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|1 GHz
|2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|10x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|4MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|7 W
|10 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR3-2133, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|33.33 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 10110Y official page
|Intel Celeron J4125 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|10
|6
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1
|SSE4.2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1