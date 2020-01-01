Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 10110Y or Celeron J4125: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 1 GHz Intel Core i3 10110Y (laptop) with 2-cores against the 2 GHz Celeron J4125 (desktop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between J4125 and 10110Y
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10110Y
  • Supports up to 16 GB LPDDR3-2133 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
  • Consumes up to 30% less energy than the Celeron J4125 – 7 vs 10 Watt
Advantages of Intel Celeron J4125
  • Has 2 physical cores more

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 10110Y +81%
2259
Celeron J4125
1248
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10110Y +10%
3697
Celeron J4125
3349
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 10110Y +121%
1007
Celeron J4125
456
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 10110Y and Celeron J4125

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released August 21, 2019 November 4, 2019
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Amber Lake Y Gemini Lake Refresh
Model number i3-10110Y J4125
Socket BGA-1377 BGA-1090
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 600

Performance

Cores 2 4
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 1 GHz 2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4 GHz -
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 10x -
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 4MB (shared)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 7 W 10 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR3-2133, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
Memory Size 16 GB 8 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 33.33 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 10110Y official page Intel Celeron J4125 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 2.0
PCI Express Lanes 10 6
Instruction Set SSE4.1 SSE4.2

