Intel Core i3 10110Y vs Celeron N4020
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 1 GHz Intel Core i3 10110Y against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N4020. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10110Y
- Supports up to 16 GB LPDDR3-2133 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4020
- Consumes up to 14% less energy than the Core i3 10110Y – 6 vs 7 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
169
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
298
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 10110Y +83%
2259
1233
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10110Y +117%
3697
1705
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 10110Y +116%
1007
466
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10110Y +97%
1698
861
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 21, 2019
|November 4, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Amber Lake Y
|Gemini Lake Refresh
|Model number
|i3-10110Y
|N4020
|Socket
|BGA-1377
|BGA-1090
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|2
|Base Frequency
|1 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|10x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|4MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|7 W
|6 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR3-2133, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|33.33 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 10110Y official page
|Intel Celeron N4020 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|10
|6
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1
|SSE4.2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1