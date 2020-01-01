Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 10110Y or Core i3 1005G1: what's better?

We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 1 GHz Intel Core i3 10110Y against the 1.2 GHz i3 1005G1. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Advantages of Intel Core i3 10110Y
  • Consumes up to 53% less energy than the Core i3 1005G1 – 7 vs 15 Watt
  • 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1005G1
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released August 21, 2019 August 1, 2019
Launch price - 281 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Amber Lake Y Ice Lake
Model number i3-10110Y i3-1005G1
Socket BGA-1377 BGA-1526
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Intel UHD Graphics G1

Performance

Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 1 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4 GHz 3.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 10x 12x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 7 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR3-2133, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
Memory Size 16 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 33.33 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 10110Y official page Intel Core i3 1005G1 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 10 -
Instruction Set SSE4.1 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 1005G1 or i3 10110Y?
