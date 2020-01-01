Intel Core i3 10110Y vs i3 1005G1
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 1 GHz Intel Core i3 10110Y against the 1.2 GHz i3 1005G1. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10110Y
- Consumes up to 53% less energy than the Core i3 1005G1 – 7 vs 15 Watt
- 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1005G1
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
412
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
939
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2259
Core i3 1005G1 +3%
2327
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3697
Core i3 1005G1 +43%
5278
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 10110Y +5%
1007
960
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1698
Core i3 1005G1 +12%
1910
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 21, 2019
|August 1, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|281 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Amber Lake Y
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i3-10110Y
|i3-1005G1
|Socket
|BGA-1377
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|1 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|10x
|12x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|7 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR3-2133, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|33.33 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 10110Y official page
|Intel Core i3 1005G1 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|10
|-
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
