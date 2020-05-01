Intel Core i3 10300 vs AMD Ryzen 5 2600
We compared two CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i3 10300 (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2600 (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
71
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
30
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
62
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
58
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10300
- Newer - released 1 year and 8 months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 physical cores more
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 2.11 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i3 10300 +23%
464
378
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2332
Ryzen 5 2600 +18%
2752
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 10300 +19%
2744
2299
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9307
Ryzen 5 2600 +43%
13308
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 10300 +18%
1173
996
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4681
Ryzen 5 2600 +19%
5550
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|September 11, 2018
|Launch price
|-
|199 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i3-10300
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|34x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 10300 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 2600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i3 10100 or Intel Core i3 10300
- Intel Core i5 10400 or Intel Core i3 10300
- AMD Ryzen 3 3100 or Intel Core i3 10300
- Intel Core i3 9300 or Intel Core i3 10300
- Intel Core i7 10700K or AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- Intel Core i5 10600K or AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- Intel Core i5 10400 or AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- AMD Ryzen 3 3100 or AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200G or AMD Ryzen 5 2600