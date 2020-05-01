Intel Core i3 10300 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT
We compared two CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i3 10300 (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10300
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600XT – 65 vs 95 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT
- Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 6.08 GB/s (15%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
464
Ryzen 5 3600XT +10%
511
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2332
Ryzen 5 3600XT +73%
4035
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2744
Ryzen 5 3600XT +4%
2849
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9307
Ryzen 5 3600XT +107%
19265
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1173
Ryzen 5 3600XT +12%
1318
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4681
Ryzen 5 3600XT +57%
7359
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|July 7, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|249 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i3-10300
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 10300 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
