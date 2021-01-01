Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 10300 or Ryzen 5 5600H: what's better?

Intel Core i3 10300 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

Intel Core i3 10300
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
Intel Core i3 10300
AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

We compared two CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i3 10300 (desktop) with 4-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600H (laptop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600H and 10300
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10300
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
  • Newer - released 9-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Core i3 10300 – 54 vs 65 Watt
  • 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1369 vs 1183 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10300
2334
Ryzen 5 5600H +59%
3718
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 10300
2723
Ryzen 5 5600H +13%
3082
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10300
9370
Ryzen 5 5600H +96%
18389
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 10300
1206
Ryzen 5 5600H +15%
1390
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10300
4726
Ryzen 5 5600H +46%
6882

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 10300 and AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 1, 2020 January 12, 2021
Launch price 152 USD -
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake Zen 3
Model number i3-10300 -
Socket BGA-1200 FP6
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 33x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 35-54 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s -
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 10300 official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i3 10300 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600
2. Intel Core i3 10300 vs Intel Core i3 10100
3. Intel Core i3 10300 vs Intel Core i5 10400
4. Intel Core i3 10300 vs Intel Core i5 9400F
5. AMD Ryzen 5 5600H vs Intel Core i7 10750H
6. AMD Ryzen 5 5600H vs Intel Core i7 9750H
7. AMD Ryzen 5 5600H vs AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
8. AMD Ryzen 5 5600H vs Intel Core i5 1135G7
9. AMD Ryzen 5 5600H vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800H

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600H or Intel Core i3 10300?
EnglishРусский