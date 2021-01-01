Intel Core i3 10300 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
We compared two CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i3 10300 (desktop) with 4-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600H (laptop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10300
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
- Newer - released 9-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Core i3 10300 – 54 vs 65 Watt
- 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1369 vs 1183 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
461
Ryzen 5 5600H +16%
536
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2334
Ryzen 5 5600H +59%
3718
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2723
Ryzen 5 5600H +13%
3082
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9370
Ryzen 5 5600H +96%
18389
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1206
Ryzen 5 5600H +15%
1390
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4726
Ryzen 5 5600H +46%
6882
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|January 12, 2021
|Launch price
|152 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i3-10300
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|33x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|35-54 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 10300 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
