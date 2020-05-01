Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 10300 or Ryzen 7 3700X: what's better?

Intel Core i3 10300 vs AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

Intel Core i3 10300
Intel Core i3 10300
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i3 10300 with 4-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3700X and 10300
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10300
  • Newer - released 10-months later
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
  • Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Around 6.08 GB/s (15%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10300
2320
Ryzen 7 3700X +108%
4817
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10300
9306
Ryzen 7 3700X +142%
22498
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10300
4796
Ryzen 7 3700X +81%
8680

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 10300 and AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 1, 2020 July 7, 2019
Launch price 152 USD 329 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Zen 2
Model number i3-10300 -
Socket BGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 19.2 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 10300 official page AMD Ryzen 7 3700X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

