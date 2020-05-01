Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 10300 or Ryzen 7 4800HS: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i3 10300 with 4-cores against the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4800HS and 10300
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10300
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 4 physical cores more
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i3 10300 – 35 vs 65 Watt
  • Around 26.67 GB/s (64%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10300
2375
Ryzen 7 4800HS +77%
4204
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10300
9262
Ryzen 7 4800HS +108%
19309
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10300
4698
Ryzen 7 4800HS +66%
7785

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 10300 and AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 1, 2020 March 16, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake Zen 2
Model number i3-10300 -
Socket BGA-1200 FP6
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 29x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 10300 official page -
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS or Intel Core i3 10300?
