Intel Core i3 10300 vs AMD Ryzen 9 4900H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i3 10300 with 4-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 4900H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10300
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 4900H
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 26.67 GB/s (64%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i3 10300 – 45 vs 65 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
454
Ryzen 9 4900H +15%
521
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2319
Ryzen 9 4900H +87%
4343
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2699
Ryzen 9 4900H +1%
2725
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9191
Ryzen 9 4900H +111%
19379
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1150
Ryzen 9 4900H +2%
1178
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4524
Ryzen 9 4900H +50%
6777
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|March 16, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i3-10300
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|33x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 10300 official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 4900H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
