Intel Core i3 10300 vs i3 10110U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i3 10300 with 4-cores against the 2.1 GHz i3 10110U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10300
- Newer - released 8 months later
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10110U
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Core i3 10300 – 15 vs 65 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i3 10300 +15%
464
404
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10300 +205%
2332
765
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 10300 +16%
2744
2367
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10300 +128%
9307
4076
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 10300 +33%
1173
884
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10300 +164%
4681
1773
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|August 21, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i3-10300
|i3-10110U
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|37x
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.66 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 10300 official page
|Intel Core i3 10110U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1