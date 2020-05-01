Intel Core i3 10320 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3100
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i3 10320 (laptop) against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3100 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
79
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
26
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
81
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
62
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10320
- 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3100
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i3 10320 +7%
477
445
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10320 +6%
2484
2348
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2450
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
11963
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 10320 +12%
1267
1135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4398
Ryzen 3 3100 +11%
4873
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|April 21, 2020
|Launch price
|154 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i3-10320
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 10320 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1