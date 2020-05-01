Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 10320 or Ryzen 3 3200G: what's better?

Intel Core i3 10320 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200G

Intel Core i3 10320
Intel Core i3 10320
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
AMD Ryzen 3 3200G

We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i3 10320 (laptop) against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3200G (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3200G and 10320
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10320
  • Newer - released 7 months later
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
  • Around 2.11 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10320 +71%
2484
Ryzen 3 3200G
1456
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10320 +50%
4398
Ryzen 3 3200G
2933

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 10320 and AMD Ryzen 3 3200G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 1, 2020 September 30, 2019
Launch price 154 USD 99 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Zen+
Model number i3-10320 -
Socket BGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 4
Base Frequency 3.8 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 38x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 12 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 10320 official page AMD Ryzen 3 3200G official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 3200G or Intel Core i3 10320?
EnglishРусский