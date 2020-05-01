Intel Core i3 10320 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i3 10320 against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3500U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10320
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 24% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
- Around 5.84 GB/s (16%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Core i3 10320 – 15 vs 65 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i3 10320 +35%
477
354
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10320 +64%
2405
1469
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1985
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7054
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 10320 +105%
1248
608
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10320 +60%
4308
2698
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|January 6, 2019
|Launch price
|154 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i3-10320
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 10320 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
