We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i3 10320 with 4-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600X with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600X and 10320
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10320
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
  • Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer - released 5-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 29% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1608 vs 1250 points
  • Around 6.08 GB/s (15%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10320
2409
Ryzen 5 5600X +79%
4314
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 10320
1233
Ryzen 5 5600X +30%
1599
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10320
4338
Ryzen 5 5600X +79%
7785

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 10320 and AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 1, 2020 October 8, 2020
Launch price 154 USD 299 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Zen 3
Model number i3-10320 -
Socket BGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 3.8 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 38x 37x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 10320 official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X or Intel Core i3 10320?
