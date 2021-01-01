Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 10320 or Ryzen 7 3700X: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i3 10320 with 4-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3700X and 10320
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10320
  • Newer - released 10-months later
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
  • Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Around 6.08 GB/s (15%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10320
2473
Ryzen 7 3700X +97%
4878
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10320
4844
Ryzen 7 3700X +68%
8120

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 10320 and AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 1, 2020 July 7, 2019
Launch price 154 USD 329 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Zen 2
Model number i3-10320 -
Socket BGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
Base Frequency 3.8 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 38x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 19.2 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 10320 official page AMD Ryzen 7 3700X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel Core i3 10320?
