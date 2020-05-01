Intel Core i3 10320 vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i3 10320 with 4-cores against the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10320
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i3 10320 – 35 vs 65 Watt
- Around 26.67 GB/s (64%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
477
Ryzen 7 4800HS +1%
482
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2416
Ryzen 7 4800HS +71%
4124
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2606
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
18589
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 10320 +5%
1236
1179
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4317
Ryzen 7 4800HS +74%
7515
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|March 16, 2020
|Launch price
|154 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i3-10320
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 10320 official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
