Intel Core i3 10320 vs i3 1005G1
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i3 10320 with 4-cores against the 1.2 GHz i3 1005G1 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10320
- Newer - released 9 months later
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 35% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1005G1
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Core i3 10320 – 15 vs 65 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i3 10320 +17%
477
408
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10320 +161%
2484
952
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2315
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5348
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 10320 +30%
1267
972
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10320 +130%
4398
1910
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|August 1, 2019
|Launch price
|154 USD
|281 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i3-10320
|i3-1005G1
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|38x
|12x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 10320 official page
|Intel Core i3 1005G1 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
