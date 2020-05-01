Intel Core i3 10320 vs i3 10100
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i3 10320 against the 3.6 GHz i3 10100. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10320
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i3 10320 +5%
477
455
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10320 +8%
2484
2309
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2684
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9030
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 10320 +15%
1267
1106
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10320 +4%
4398
4243
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|154 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i3-10320
|i3-10100
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 10320 official page
|Intel Core i3 10100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1