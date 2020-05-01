Intel Core i3 10320 vs i3 10110U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i3 10320 with 4-cores against the 2.1 GHz i3 10110U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10320
- Newer - released 8 months later
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10110U
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Core i3 10320 – 15 vs 65 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i3 10320 +18%
477
404
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10320 +225%
2484
765
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2367
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
4076
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 10320 +43%
1267
884
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10320 +148%
4398
1773
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|August 21, 2019
|Launch price
|154 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i3-10320
|i3-10110U
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|38x
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.66 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 10320 official page
|Intel Core i3 10110U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
