Intel Core i3 1110G4 vs AMD Ryzen 3 2200U
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 1.5-2.5 GHz Intel Core i3 1110G4 against the 2.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 2200U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1110G4
- Newer - released 2-years and 8-months later
- 86% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1323 vs 713 points
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
187
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
551
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1719
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3746
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1110G4 +84%
1323
718
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1110G4 +42%
2250
1583
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|January 8, 2018
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Zen
|Model number
|i3-1110G4
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe Graphics G4
|Radeon Vega 3
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.5-2.5 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|2 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|7-15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 1110G4 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 2200U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1