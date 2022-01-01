Intel Core i3 1110G4 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3250U VS Intel Core i3 1110G4 AMD Ryzen 3 3250U We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 1.5-2.5 GHz Intel Core i3 1110G4 against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3250U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 3250U and 1110G4 Advantages of Intel Core i3 1110G4 Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3250U – 15 vs 25 Watt

Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size

48% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1092 vs 740 points

Newer - released 8-months later

More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers

Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 1110G4 and AMD Ryzen 3 3250U

General Vendor Intel AMD Released September 2, 2020 January 6, 2020 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Tiger Lake UP4 Zen+ Model number i3-1110G4 - Socket BGA-1598 FP5 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics Xe Graphics G4 Radeon RX Vega 3 Performance Cores 2 2 Threads 4 4 Base Frequency 1.5-2.5 GHz 2.6 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 3.9 GHz 3.5 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 15-25x 26x Bus Bandwidth 2 GT/s - L1 Cache 96K (per core) 96K (per core) L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 4MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Transistors - 4.94 billions Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm TDP 7-15 W 12-25 W Max. temperature 100°C 95°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics Xe Graphics G4 Radeon RX Vega 3 GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 1200 MHz Shading Units 384 192 TMUs 24 12 ROPs 12 8 Execution Units 48 3 TGP 15 W 15 W Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz iGPU FLOPS Core i3 1110G4 0.84 TFLOPS Ryzen 3 3250U 0.54 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-2400 Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 ECC Support No No Misc Official site Intel Core i3 1110G4 official page AMD Ryzen 3 3250U official page PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 16 8