Intel Core i3 1110G4 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3250U
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 1.5-2.5 GHz Intel Core i3 1110G4 against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3250U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1110G4
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3250U – 15 vs 25 Watt
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 48% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1092 vs 740 points
- Newer - released 8-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
840
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
1983
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 1110G4 +8%
2003
1863
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3451
Ryzen 3 3250U +16%
4002
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1110G4 +47%
1092
744
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1110G4 +4%
1637
1575
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Zen+
|Model number
|i3-1110G4
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1598
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics Xe Graphics G4
|Radeon RX Vega 3
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.5-2.5 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|15-25x
|26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|2 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.94 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|7-15 W
|12-25 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe Graphics G4
|Radeon RX Vega 3
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|1200 MHz
|Shading Units
|384
|192
|TMUs
|24
|12
|ROPs
|12
|8
|Execution Units
|48
|3
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 1110G4 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3250U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|8
Cast your vote
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3