Intel Core i3 1110G4 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3250U

Intel Core i3 1110G4
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 3250U
Intel Core i3 1110G4
AMD Ryzen 3 3250U

We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 1.5-2.5 GHz Intel Core i3 1110G4 against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3250U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3250U and 1110G4
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1110G4
  • Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3250U – 15 vs 25 Watt
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 48% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1092 vs 740 points
  • Newer - released 8-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1110G4
3451
Ryzen 3 3250U +16%
4002
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 1110G4 and AMD Ryzen 3 3250U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 2, 2020 January 6, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake UP4 Zen+
Model number i3-1110G4 -
Socket BGA-1598 FP5
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics Xe Graphics G4 Radeon RX Vega 3

Performance

Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 1.5-2.5 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.9 GHz 3.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 15-25x 26x
Bus Bandwidth 2 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 4.94 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 7-15 W 12-25 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics Xe Graphics G4 Radeon RX Vega 3
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 1200 MHz
Shading Units 384 192
TMUs 24 12
ROPs 12 8
Execution Units 48 3
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i3 1110G4
0.84 TFLOPS
Ryzen 3 3250U
0.54 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 1110G4 official page AMD Ryzen 3 3250U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 8

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 3250U or Intel Core i3 1110G4?
