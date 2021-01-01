Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 1110G4 or Ryzen 3 5300U: what's better?

Intel Core i3 1110G4 vs AMD Ryzen 3 5300U

Intel Core i3 1110G4
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
Intel Core i3 1110G4
AMD Ryzen 3 5300U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.5-2.5 GHz Intel Core i3 1110G4 with 2-cores against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 5300U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5300U and 1110G4
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1110G4
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
  • Newer - released 5-months later
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 1110G4 and AMD Ryzen 3 5300U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 2, 2020 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake UP4 Zen 2
Model number i3-1110G4 -
Socket BGA-1440 FP6
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe Graphics G4 Radeon RX Vega 6

Performance

Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
Base Frequency 1.5-2.5 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.9 GHz 3.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 26x
Bus Bandwidth 2 GT/s -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 7-15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 1110G4 official page AMD Ryzen 3 5300U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i3 1110G4 and Core i3 10100
2. Core i3 1110G4 and Core i5 1035G4
3. Core i3 1110G4 and Intel Core i3 1000NG4
4. Core i3 1110G4 and Core i5 1140G7
5. Ryzen 3 5300U and Ryzen 5 4500U
6. Ryzen 3 5300U and Ryzen 3 2200U
7. Ryzen 3 5300U and Ryzen 3 2300U
8. Ryzen 3 5300U and Ryzen 5 5600U

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 5300U or Intel Core i3 1110G4?
EnglishРусский