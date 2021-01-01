Intel Core i3 1110G4 vs AMD Ryzen 3 5400U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.5-2.5 GHz Intel Core i3 1110G4 with 2-cores against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 5400U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1110G4
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Ryzen 3 5400U – 15 vs 25 Watt
- 48% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1323 vs 891 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5400U
- Newer - released 5-months later
- Has 2 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
n/a
12219
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1110G4 +49%
1323
886
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2220
Ryzen 3 5400U +64%
3643
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|January 7, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i3-1110G4
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe Graphics G4
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.5-2.5 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|2 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|7-15 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 1110G4 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 5400U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
