Intel Core i3 1110G4 vs AMD Ryzen 5 2500U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.5-2.5 GHz Intel Core i3 1110G4 with 2-cores against the 2.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2500U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1110G4
- Newer - released 2-years and 10-months later
- 78% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1323 vs 742 points
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2500U
- Has 2 more physical cores
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
354
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1317
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1864
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6699
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1110G4 +77%
1323
747
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2250
Ryzen 5 2500U +9%
2461
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|October 26, 2017
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Zen
|Model number
|i3-1110G4
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe Graphics G4
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.5-2.5 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|20x
|Bus Bandwidth
|2 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|7-15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 1110G4 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 2500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
