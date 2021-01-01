Intel Core i3 1110G4 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.5-2.5 GHz Intel Core i3 1110G4 with 2-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3500U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1110G4
- Newer - released 1-year and 8-months later
- 2.4x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1323 vs 558 points
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 12 nanometers
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
- Has 2 more physical cores
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
359
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1495
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2007
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7239
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1110G4 +133%
1323
568
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1110G4 +10%
2250
2049
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|January 6, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Zen+
|Model number
|i3-1110G4
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe Graphics G4
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.5-2.5 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|2 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|7-15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 1110G4 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1