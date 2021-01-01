Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 1110G4 or Ryzen 5 3550H: what's better?

Intel Core i3 1110G4 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3550H

Intel Core i3 1110G4
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 3550H
Intel Core i3 1110G4
AMD Ryzen 5 3550H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.5-2.5 GHz Intel Core i3 1110G4 with 2-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3550H with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3550H and 1110G4
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1110G4
  • Newer - released 1-year and 8-months later
  • Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3550H – 15 vs 35 Watt
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 52% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1323 vs 871 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 12 nanometers
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3550H
  • Has 2 more physical cores

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1110G4
2250
Ryzen 5 3550H +40%
3156

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 1110G4 and AMD Ryzen 5 3550H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 2, 2020 January 6, 2019
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake UP4 Zen+
Model number i3-1110G4 -
Socket BGA-1440 FP5
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe Graphics G4 Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
Base Frequency 1.5-2.5 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.9 GHz 3.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 21x
Bus Bandwidth 2 GT/s -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
TDP 7-15 W 35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 1110G4 official page AMD Ryzen 5 3550H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 3550H or Intel Core i3 1110G4?
