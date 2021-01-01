Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 1110G4 or Ryzen 5 4500U: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.5-2.5 GHz Intel Core i3 1110G4 with 2-cores against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4500U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4500U and 1110G4
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1110G4
  • Newer - released 8-months later
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 25% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1323 vs 1058 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1110G4 +23%
1323
Ryzen 5 4500U
1073
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1110G4
2250
Ryzen 5 4500U +62%
3649

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 1110G4 and AMD Ryzen 5 4500U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 2, 2020 January 6, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake UP4 Zen 2
Model number i3-1110G4 -
Socket BGA-1440 FP6
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe Graphics G4 Radeon RX Vega 6

Performance

Cores 2 6
Threads 4 6
Base Frequency 1.5-2.5 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.9 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 23x
Bus Bandwidth 2 GT/s -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 7-15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 32 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 1110G4 official page AMD Ryzen 5 4500U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 4500U or Intel Core i3 1110G4?
