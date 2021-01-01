Intel Core i3 1110G4 vs AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.5-2.5 GHz Intel Core i3 1110G4 with 2-cores against the 2.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4700U with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1110G4
- Newer - released 8-months later
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 20% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1323 vs 1099 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
- Has 6 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
474
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2653
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2625
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14062
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1110G4 +20%
1323
1099
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2250
Ryzen 7 4700U +114%
4814
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i3-1110G4
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe Graphics G4
|Radeon Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|2
|8
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.5-2.5 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|20x
|Bus Bandwidth
|2 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|7-15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 1110G4 official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 4700U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1