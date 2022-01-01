Intel Core i3 1110G4 vs Celeron 6305 VS Intel Core i3 1110G4 Intel Celeron 6305 We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 1.5-2.5 GHz Intel Core i3 1110G4 against the 1.8 GHz Celeron 6305. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 6305 and 1110G4 Advantages of Intel Core i3 1110G4 75% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1092 vs 625 points

Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size

Newer PCI Express version – 4.0 Advantages of Intel Celeron 6305 Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM

By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 1110G4 and Celeron 6305

General Vendor Intel Intel Released September 2, 2020 September 1, 2020 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Tiger Lake UP4 Tiger Lake Model number i3-1110G4 6305 Socket BGA-1598 BGA-1449 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics Xe Graphics G4 UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs Performance Cores 2 2 Threads 4 2 Base Frequency 1.5-2.5 GHz 1.8 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 3.9 GHz - Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 15-25x 18x Bus Bandwidth 2 GT/s 4 GT/s L1 Cache 96K (per core) 96K (per core) L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1256K (per core) L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 4MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm TDP 7-15 W 15 W Max. temperature 100°C 100°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics Xe Graphics G4 Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 1250 MHz Shading Units 384 384 TMUs 24 24 ROPs 12 12 Execution Units 48 48 TGP 15 W 15 W iGPU FLOPS Core i3 1110G4 0.84 TFLOPS Celeron 6305 0.84 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733 Memory Size 32 GB 64 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 ECC Support No No Misc Official site Intel Core i3 1110G4 official page Intel Celeron 6305 official page PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 16 -