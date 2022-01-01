Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 1110G4 or Celeron 6305: what's better?

We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 1.5-2.5 GHz Intel Core i3 1110G4 against the 1.8 GHz Celeron 6305. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6305 and 1110G4
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1110G4
  • 75% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1092 vs 625 points
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of Intel Celeron 6305
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 1110G4 +62%
2003
Celeron 6305
1239
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1110G4 +55%
3451
Celeron 6305
2227
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1110G4 +41%
1637
Celeron 6305
1158
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 1110G4 and Celeron 6305

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 2, 2020 September 1, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake UP4 Tiger Lake
Model number i3-1110G4 6305
Socket BGA-1598 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics Xe Graphics G4 UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs

Performance

Cores 2 2
Threads 4 2
Base Frequency 1.5-2.5 GHz 1.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.9 GHz -
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 15-25x 18x
Bus Bandwidth 2 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1256K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 7-15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics Xe Graphics G4 Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 1250 MHz
Shading Units 384 384
TMUs 24 24
ROPs 12 12
Execution Units 48 48
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i3 1110G4
0.84 TFLOPS
Celeron 6305
0.84 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733
Memory Size 32 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 1110G4 official page Intel Celeron 6305 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 -

