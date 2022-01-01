Intel Core i3 1110G4 vs Celeron 6305
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 1.5-2.5 GHz Intel Core i3 1110G4 against the 1.8 GHz Celeron 6305. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
78
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1110G4
- 75% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1092 vs 625 points
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of Intel Celeron 6305
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 1110G4 +62%
2003
1239
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1110G4 +55%
3451
2227
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1110G4 +74%
1092
626
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1110G4 +41%
1637
1158
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|September 1, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Tiger Lake
|Model number
|i3-1110G4
|6305
|Socket
|BGA-1598
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics Xe Graphics G4
|UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|2
|Base Frequency
|1.5-2.5 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|15-25x
|18x
|Bus Bandwidth
|2 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|7-15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe Graphics G4
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|1250 MHz
|Shading Units
|384
|384
|TMUs
|24
|24
|ROPs
|12
|12
|Execution Units
|48
|48
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 1110G4 official page
|Intel Celeron 6305 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
