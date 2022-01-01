Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 1110G4 or Celeron N4020: what's better?

We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 1.5-2.5 GHz Intel Core i3 1110G4 against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N4020. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between N4020 and 1110G4
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1110G4
  • More powerful Intel UHD Graphics Xe Graphics G4 integrated graphics: 0.84 vs 0.14 TFLOPS
  • Supports up to 32 GB LPDDR4x-4267 RAM
  • 2.3x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1092 vs 473 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Newer - released 10-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4020
  • Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Core i3 1110G4 – 6 vs 15 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 1110G4 +66%
1969
Celeron N4020
1184
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1110G4 +118%
3417
Celeron N4020
1571
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1110G4 +130%
1082
Celeron N4020
471
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 1110G4 and Celeron N4020

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 2, 2020 November 4, 2019
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake UP4 Gemini Lake Refresh
Model number i3-1110G4 N4020
Socket BGA-1598 BGA-1090
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics Xe Graphics G4 UHD Graphics 600

Performance

Cores 2 2
Threads 4 2
Base Frequency 1.5-2.5 GHz 1.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.9 GHz -
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 15-25x -
Bus Bandwidth 2 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 4MB (shared)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 7-15 W 6 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics Xe Graphics G4 Intel UHD Graphics 600
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 200 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 650 MHz
Shading Units 384 96
TMUs 24 12
ROPs 12 2
Execution Units 48 12
TGP 15 W 5 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 30 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i3 1110G4 +500%
0.84 TFLOPS
Celeron N4020
0.14 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
Memory Size 32 GB 8 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 1110G4 official page Intel Celeron N4020 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 2.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 6
Extended instructions - SSE4.2

