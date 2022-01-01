Intel Core i3 1110G4 vs Celeron N4020 VS Intel Core i3 1110G4 Intel Celeron N4020 We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 1.5-2.5 GHz Intel Core i3 1110G4 against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N4020. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between N4020 and 1110G4 Advantages of Intel Core i3 1110G4 More powerful Intel UHD Graphics Xe Graphics G4 integrated graphics: 0.84 vs 0.14 TFLOPS

Supports up to 32 GB LPDDR4x-4267 RAM

2.3x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1092 vs 473 points

Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Newer - released 10-months later

More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers Advantages of Intel Celeron N4020 Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Core i3 1110G4 – 6 vs 15 Watt

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 1110G4 and Celeron N4020

General Vendor Intel Intel Released September 2, 2020 November 4, 2019 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Tiger Lake UP4 Gemini Lake Refresh Model number i3-1110G4 N4020 Socket BGA-1598 BGA-1090 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics Xe Graphics G4 UHD Graphics 600 Performance Cores 2 2 Threads 4 2 Base Frequency 1.5-2.5 GHz 1.1 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 3.9 GHz - Bus frequency 100 MHz - Multiplier 15-25x - Bus Bandwidth 2 GT/s - L1 Cache 96K (per core) 32K (per core) L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 4MB (shared) L3 Cache 6MB (shared) - Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm TDP 7-15 W 6 W Max. temperature 100°C 105°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics Xe Graphics G4 Intel UHD Graphics 600 GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 200 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 650 MHz Shading Units 384 96 TMUs 24 12 ROPs 12 2 Execution Units 48 12 TGP 15 W 5 W Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 30 Hz iGPU FLOPS Core i3 1110G4 +500% 0.84 TFLOPS Celeron N4020 0.14 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400 Memory Size 32 GB 8 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 ECC Support No No Misc Official site Intel Core i3 1110G4 official page Intel Celeron N4020 official page PCI Express Version 4.0 2.0 PCI Express Lanes 16 6 Extended instructions - SSE4.2