Intel Core i3 1110G4 vs Celeron N4500 VS Intel Core i3 1110G4 Intel Celeron N4500 We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 1.5-2.5 GHz Intel Core i3 1110G4 against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N4500. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between N4500 and 1110G4 Advantages of Intel Core i3 1110G4 More powerful Intel UHD Graphics Xe Graphics G4 integrated graphics: 0.84 vs 0.24 TFLOPS

77% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1092 vs 617 points

Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size

Newer PCI Express version – 4.0 Advantages of Intel Celeron N4500 Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Core i3 1110G4 – 6 vs 15 Watt

Newer - released 5-months later

General Vendor Intel Intel Released September 2, 2020 January 11, 2021 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Tiger Lake UP4 Jasper Lake Model number i3-1110G4 N4500 Socket BGA-1598 BGA-1338 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics Xe Graphics G4 UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) Performance Cores 2 2 Threads 4 2 Base Frequency 1.5-2.5 GHz 1.1 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 3.9 GHz - Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 15-25x 11x Bus Bandwidth 2 GT/s - L1 Cache 96K (per core) 32K (per core) L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 384K (per core) L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 4MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm TDP 7-15 W 6 W Max. temperature 100°C 105°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics Xe Graphics G4 Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 350 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 750 MHz Shading Units 384 256 TMUs 24 16 ROPs 12 8 Execution Units 48 16 TGP 15 W 6 W iGPU FLOPS Core i3 1110G4 +250% 0.84 TFLOPS Celeron N4500 0.24 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-2933 Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 ECC Support No No Misc Official site Intel Core i3 1110G4 official page Intel Celeron N4500 official page PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 16 8