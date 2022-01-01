Intel Core i3 1110G4 vs Celeron N5100
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.5-2.5 GHz Intel Core i3 1110G4 with 2-cores against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N5100 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1110G4
- More powerful Intel UHD Graphics Xe Graphics G4 integrated graphics: 0.84 vs 0.3 TFLOPS
- Supports up to 32 GB LPDDR4x-4267 RAM
- 75% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1092 vs 624 points
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of Intel Celeron N5100
- Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Core i3 1110G4 – 6 vs 15 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Newer - released 5-months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
687
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
1784
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 1110G4 +44%
1969
1370
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1110G4 +9%
3417
3149
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1110G4 +75%
1082
620
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1603
Celeron N5100 +12%
1800
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|January 11, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Jasper Lake
|Model number
|i3-1110G4
|N5100
|Socket
|BGA-1598
|BGA-1338
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics Xe Graphics G4
|UHD Graphics 24 EUs
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.5-2.5 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|15-25x
|11x
|Bus Bandwidth
|2 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|384K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|7-15 W
|6 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe Graphics G4
|Intel UHD Graphics 24 EUs
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|800 MHz
|Shading Units
|384
|256
|TMUs
|24
|16
|ROPs
|12
|8
|Execution Units
|48
|24
|TGP
|15 W
|10 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR4x-2933
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 1110G4 official page
|Intel Celeron N5100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|8
