Intel Core i3 1110G4 vs Celeron N5100

Intel Core i3 1110G4
VS
Intel Celeron N5100
Intel Core i3 1110G4
Intel Celeron N5100

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.5-2.5 GHz Intel Core i3 1110G4 with 2-cores against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N5100 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between N5100 and 1110G4
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1110G4
  • More powerful Intel UHD Graphics Xe Graphics G4 integrated graphics: 0.84 vs 0.3 TFLOPS
  • Supports up to 32 GB LPDDR4x-4267 RAM
  • 75% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1092 vs 624 points
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of Intel Celeron N5100
  • Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Core i3 1110G4 – 6 vs 15 Watt
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer - released 5-months later

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 1110G4 +44%
1969
Celeron N5100
1370
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1110G4
1603
Celeron N5100 +12%
1800
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 1110G4 and Celeron N5100

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 2, 2020 January 11, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake UP4 Jasper Lake
Model number i3-1110G4 N5100
Socket BGA-1598 BGA-1338
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics Xe Graphics G4 UHD Graphics 24 EUs

Performance

Cores 2 4
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 1.5-2.5 GHz 1.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.9 GHz -
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 15-25x 11x
Bus Bandwidth 2 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) -
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 384K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 7-15 W 6 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics Xe Graphics G4 Intel UHD Graphics 24 EUs
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 800 MHz
Shading Units 384 256
TMUs 24 16
ROPs 12 8
Execution Units 48 24
TGP 15 W 10 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i3 1110G4 +180%
0.84 TFLOPS
Celeron N5100
0.3 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-2666, LPDDR4x-2933
Memory Size 32 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 1110G4 official page Intel Celeron N5100 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 8

