Intel Core i3 1110G4 vs Intel Core i3 1000NG4
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 1.5-2.5 GHz Intel Core i3 1110G4 against the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i3 1000NG4. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1110G4
- Newer - released 5-months later
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 29% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1323 vs 1029 points
- 22% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1000NG4
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Core i3 1110G4 – 9 vs 15 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1110G4 +29%
1323
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1110G4 +10%
2250
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|March 20, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Ice Lake Y
|Model number
|i3-1110G4
|i3-1000NG4
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1377
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe Graphics G4
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.5-2.5 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|11x
|Bus Bandwidth
|2 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|7-15 W
|9 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4x-4267
|LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|58.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 1110G4 official page
|Intel Core i3 1000NG4 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
