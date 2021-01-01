Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 1110G4 or Core i3 1005G1: what's better?

We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 1.5-2.5 GHz Intel Core i3 1110G4 against the 1.2 GHz i3 1005G1. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1005G1 and 1110G4
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1110G4
  • Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 44% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1323 vs 916 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1005G1
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 1110G4 and i3 1005G1

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 2, 2020 August 1, 2019
Launch price - 281 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake UP4 Ice Lake
Model number i3-1110G4 i3-1005G1
Socket BGA-1440 BGA-1526
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe Graphics G4 Intel UHD Graphics G1

Performance

Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 1.5-2.5 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.9 GHz 3.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 25x 12x
Bus Bandwidth 2 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 7-15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
Memory Size 32 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 1110G4 official page Intel Core i3 1005G1 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 -
Instruction Set - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512

