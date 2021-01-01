Intel Core i3 1110G4 vs i3 1005G1
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 1.5-2.5 GHz Intel Core i3 1110G4 against the 1.2 GHz i3 1005G1. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1110G4
- Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 44% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1323 vs 916 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1005G1
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
409
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
950
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2313
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5239
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1110G4 +43%
1323
925
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1110G4 +28%
2250
1755
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|August 1, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|281 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i3-1110G4
|i3-1005G1
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe Graphics G4
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.5-2.5 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|25x
|12x
|Bus Bandwidth
|2 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|7-15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 1110G4 official page
|Intel Core i3 1005G1 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
