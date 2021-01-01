Intel Core i3 1110G4 vs i3 10100
We compared two CPUs: the 1.5-2.5 GHz Intel Core i3 1110G4 (laptop) with 2-cores against the 3.6 GHz i3 10100 (desktop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1110G4
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Core i3 10100 – 15 vs 65 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 21% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1323 vs 1093 points
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
450
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2304
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2684
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8988
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1110G4 +21%
1323
1096
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2250
Core i3 10100 +72%
3875
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|May 1, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i3-1110G4
|i3-10100
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe Graphics G4
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.5-2.5 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|2 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|7-15 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 1110G4 official page
|Intel Core i3 10100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
