Intel Core i3 1110G4 vs i3 10100T
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.5-2.5 GHz Intel Core i3 1110G4 with 2-cores against the 3.0 GHz i3 10100T with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1110G4
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Core i3 10100T – 15 vs 35 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 38% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1323 vs 957 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100T
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
199
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1947
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2401
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7576
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1110G4 +38%
1323
957
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2250
Core i3 10100T +43%
3217
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|April 30, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|122 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i3-1110G4
|i3-10100T
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe Graphics G4
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.5-2.5 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|2 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|7-15 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 1110G4 official page
|Intel Core i3 10100T official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
