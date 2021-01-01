Intel Core i3 1110G4 vs i3 10110U
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 1.5-2.5 GHz Intel Core i3 1110G4 against the 2.1 GHz i3 10110U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1110G4
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 38% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1323 vs 958 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10110U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
402
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
753
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2356
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
4146
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1110G4 +36%
1323
976
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1110G4 +13%
2250
1983
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|August 21, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i3-1110G4
|i3-10110U
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe Graphics G4
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.5-2.5 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|25x
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|2 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|7-15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|41.66 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 1110G4 official page
|Intel Core i3 10110U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1