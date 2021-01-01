Intel Core i3 1115G4 vs AMD Ryzen 3 2200U
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 1.7-3.0 GHz Intel Core i3 1115G4 against the 2.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 2200U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1115G4
- Newer - released 2-years and 8-months later
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 69% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1208 vs 713 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 21% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 2200U
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i3 1115G4 – 15 vs 28 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
187
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
544
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 1115G4 +61%
2720
1688
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1115G4 +73%
6351
3681
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1115G4 +69%
1194
708
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1115G4 +73%
2691
1552
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|January 8, 2018
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Zen
|Model number
|i3-1115G4
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Radeon Vega 3
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 1115G4 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 2200U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
