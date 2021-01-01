Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 1115G4 or Ryzen 3 2200U: what's better?

Intel Core i3 1115G4 vs AMD Ryzen 3 2200U

Intel Core i3 1115G4
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 2200U
Intel Core i3 1115G4
AMD Ryzen 3 2200U

We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 1.7-3.0 GHz Intel Core i3 1115G4 against the 2.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 2200U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 2200U and 1115G4
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1115G4
  • Newer - released 2-years and 8-months later
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 69% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1208 vs 713 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 21% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 2200U
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i3 1115G4 – 15 vs 28 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 1115G4 +61%
2720
Ryzen 3 2200U
1688
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1115G4 +73%
6351
Ryzen 3 2200U
3681
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1115G4 +73%
2691
Ryzen 3 2200U
1552

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 1115G4 and AMD Ryzen 3 2200U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 2, 2020 January 8, 2018
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Zen
Model number i3-1115G4 -
Socket BGA-1449 FP5
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Radeon Vega 3

Performance

Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz 3.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x 25x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 12-28 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 1115G4 official page AMD Ryzen 3 2200U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 2200U or Intel Core i3 1115G4?
