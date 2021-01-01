Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 1115G4 or Ryzen 3 3250U: what's better?

Intel Core i3 1115G4 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3250U

We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 1.7-3.0 GHz Intel Core i3 1115G4 against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3250U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3250U and 1115G4
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1115G4
  • Newer - released 8-months later
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 94% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1252 vs 646 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3250U
  • Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Core i3 1115G4 – 25 vs 28 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 1115G4 +40%
2693
Ryzen 3 3250U
1918
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1115G4 +50%
6356
Ryzen 3 3250U
4234
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1115G4 +64%
2468
Ryzen 3 3250U
1503

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 1115G4 and AMD Ryzen 3 3250U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 2, 2020 January 6, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Zen+
Model number i3-1115G4 -
Socket BGA-1449 FP5
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Radeon RX Vega 3

Performance

Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz 3.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x 26x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 12-28 W 12-25 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 1115G4 official page AMD Ryzen 3 3250U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 3250U or Intel Core i3 1115G4?
