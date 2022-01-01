Intel Core i3 1115G4 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3300U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.7-3.0 GHz Intel Core i3 1115G4 with 2-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3300U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1115G4
- Newer - released 1-year and 8-months later
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 56% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1233 vs 789 points
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Consumes up to 20% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3300U – 28 vs 35 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 12 nanometers
- 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3300U
- Has 2 more physical cores
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1115G4 +50%
1373
915
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1115G4 +4%
2526
2435
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 1115G4 +41%
2709
1919
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1115G4 +7%
6310
5908
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1115G4 +56%
1233
789
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1115G4 +4%
2547
2453
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|January 6, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Picasso
|Model number
|i3-1115G4
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Radeon Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|17-30x
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|12-35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Radeon Vega 6
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1250 MHz
|1200 MHz
|Shading Units
|384
|384
|TMUs
|24
|24
|ROPs
|12
|8
|Execution Units
|48
|6
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 1115G4 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3300U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
