We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.7-3.0 GHz Intel Core i3 1115G4 with 2-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3300U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3300U and 1115G4
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1115G4
  • Newer - released 1-year and 8-months later
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 56% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1233 vs 789 points
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Consumes up to 20% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3300U – 28 vs 35 Watt
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 12 nanometers
  • 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3300U
  • Has 2 more physical cores

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 1115G4 +41%
2709
Ryzen 3 3300U
1919
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 1115G4 and AMD Ryzen 3 3300U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 2, 2020 January 6, 2019
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Picasso
Model number i3-1115G4 -
Socket BGA-1449 FP5
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G4 Radeon Vega 6

Performance

Cores 2 4
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz 3.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 17-30x 21x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
TDP 12-28 W 12-35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Radeon Vega 6
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1250 MHz 1200 MHz
Shading Units 384 384
TMUs 24 24
ROPs 12 8
Execution Units 48 6
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i3 1115G4
0.84 TFLOPS
Ryzen 3 3300U
0.85 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 1115G4 official page AMD Ryzen 3 3300U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 3300U or Intel Core i3 1115G4?
