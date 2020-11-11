Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 1115G4 or Ryzen 3 4300U: what's better?

Intel Core i3 1115G4 vs AMD Ryzen 3 4300U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.7-3.0 GHz Intel Core i3 1115G4 with 2-cores against the 2.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 4300U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences

Advantages of Intel Core i3 1115G4
  • Newer - released 8-months later
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 24% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1252 vs 1011 points
  • 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 4300U
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i3 1115G4 – 15 vs 28 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 1115G4 +15%
2693
Ryzen 3 4300U
2351
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1115G4
6356
Ryzen 3 4300U +24%
7901
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1115G4
2468
Ryzen 3 4300U +31%
3228

Specifications

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 2, 2020 January 6, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Zen 2
Model number i3-1115G4 -
Socket BGA-1449 FP6
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Radeon Vega 5

Performance

Cores 2 4
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz 3.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x 27x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 12-28 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 1115G4 official page AMD Ryzen 3 4300U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 4300U or Intel Core i3 1115G4?
Avatar
Madalin 11 November 2020 16:42
Tough comparison. I would like to see myself a Ryzen 3 4xxx in real life usage, as some people report on Youtube or other websites that get's really hot. I own the i3, and it's cold even on long time processing stuff (I do application development).
+4 Reply
