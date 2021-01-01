Intel Core i3 1115G4 vs AMD Ryzen 3 5400U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.7-3.0 GHz Intel Core i3 1115G4 with 2-cores against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 5400U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1115G4
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 36% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1208 vs 891 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5400U
- Newer - released 5-months later
- Has 2 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Core i3 1115G4 – 25 vs 28 Watt
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2720
n/a
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6351
Ryzen 3 5400U +92%
12219
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1115G4 +35%
1194
886
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2691
Ryzen 3 5400U +35%
3643
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|January 7, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i3-1115G4
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 1115G4 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 5400U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
